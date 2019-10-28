Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Makes New Investment in Fastly Inc (NYSE:FSLY)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fastly Inc (NYSE:FSLY) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FSLY. Pentwater Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Fastly in the 2nd quarter worth $142,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Fastly during the 2nd quarter worth $203,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in Fastly during the 2nd quarter worth $227,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fastly during the 2nd quarter worth $231,000. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Fastly during the 2nd quarter worth $309,000. 14.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE FSLY opened at $21.23 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.23. Fastly Inc has a 12 month low of $14.12 and a 12 month high of $35.25.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $46.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.20) earnings per share. Fastly’s revenue was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Fastly Inc will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fastly from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Fastly from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $25.00 target price on shares of Fastly and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Piper Jaffray Companies cut shares of Fastly from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Fastly from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.49.

In other Fastly news, major shareholder Qualified Master Fund L. Abdiel purchased 120,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.53 per share, for a total transaction of $2,360,454.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Qualified Master Fund L. Abdiel purchased 359,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.84 per share, for a total transaction of $7,842,110.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 1,329,347 shares of company stock worth $24,982,351 in the last ninety days.

