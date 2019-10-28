Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Sells 197 Shares of ProShares Short Dow30 (NYSEARCA:DOG)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. trimmed its position in ProShares Short Dow30 (NYSEARCA:DOG) by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 654 shares of the company’s stock after selling 197 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in ProShares Short Dow30 were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its holdings in ProShares Short Dow30 by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in ProShares Short Dow30 by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 30,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 4,094 shares during the period. Murphy Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in ProShares Short Dow30 in the 2nd quarter valued at $240,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new position in ProShares Short Dow30 in the 2nd quarter valued at $354,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in ProShares Short Dow30 by 43.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 7,559 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DOG opened at $52.42 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $52.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.80. ProShares Short Dow30 has a one year low of $51.88 and a one year high of $66.03.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a $0.1973 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th.

ProShares Short Dow30 Company Profile

ProShares Short Dow30 (the Fund), formerly Short Dow30 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse daily performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA). The DJIA is a price-weighted index maintained by editors of The Wall Street Journal. The DJIA includes 30 large-cap, blue-chip United States stocks, excluding utility and transportation companies.

