Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $3.85 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson raised their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for Lam Research in a report issued on Thursday, October 24th. DA Davidson analyst T. Diffely now anticipates that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $3.85 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $3.05. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Lam Research’s FY2020 earnings at $14.90 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $17.25 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Lam Research from $194.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $261.00 to $252.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub raised shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Lam Research from $195.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Lam Research presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.05.

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX opened at $270.05 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $235.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $204.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $38.47 billion, a PE ratio of 18.56, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.65. Lam Research has a 52-week low of $122.64 and a 52-week high of $270.63.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 22.38% and a return on equity of 43.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.36 EPS.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hexavest Inc. bought a new stake in Lam Research during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Lam Research during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its stake in Lam Research by 75.0% during the 2nd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 175 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Next Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Lam Research during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in Lam Research during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 88.53% of the company’s stock.

In other Lam Research news, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $4,800,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 12,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $2,641,540.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 62,888 shares of company stock worth $14,581,887. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st were issued a $1.15 dividend. This is an increase from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.62%.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

