Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Price Target Raised to $284.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) had its target price upped by Stifel Nicolaus from $248.00 to $284.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

LRCX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Nomura increased their target price on Lam Research from $216.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Lam Research from $230.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co raised Lam Research to a market perform rating and increased their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Citigroup increased their target price on Lam Research from $280.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Lam Research from $205.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $256.05.

NASDAQ LRCX opened at $270.05 on Thursday. Lam Research has a 12 month low of $122.64 and a 12 month high of $270.63. The stock has a market cap of $38.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $235.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $204.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.17. Lam Research had a return on equity of 43.20% and a net margin of 22.38%. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.36 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Lam Research will post 15.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This is an increase from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.62%.

In other Lam Research news, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 3,741 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.00, for a total value of $819,279.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 12,007 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $2,641,540.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 62,888 shares of company stock worth $14,581,887. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 3.7% in the third quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 26,905 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,218,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LLC bought a new position in Lam Research in the third quarter valued at about $230,000. Strategic Investment Advisors MI bought a new position in Lam Research in the third quarter valued at about $353,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 3.3% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 237,149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,808,000 after acquiring an additional 7,566 shares during the period. Finally, HGK Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 1.2% in the third quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,647 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. 88.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

