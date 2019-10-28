Lambda (LAMB) Trading 10.6% Higher This Week

Lambda (CURRENCY:LAMB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 28th. In the last week, Lambda has traded up 10.6% against the dollar. Lambda has a market capitalization of $26.85 million and approximately $55.82 million worth of Lambda was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lambda token can now be bought for $0.0346 or 0.00000366 BTC on popular exchanges including Hotbit, Huobi, Bilaxy and BitMax.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003170 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010692 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.06 or 0.00212501 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $140.04 or 0.01483309 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000692 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00028653 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.08 or 0.00117339 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Lambda

Lambda's total supply is 6,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 774,946,051 tokens. The official website for Lambda is www.lambda.im. Lambda's official message board is medium.com/@Lambdaim.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Lambda

Lambda can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, BitMax, Huobi and Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lambda directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lambda should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lambda using one of the exchanges listed above.

