LaSalle Street Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 74,945 Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR)

LaSalle Street Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 74,945 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,952,000. Tapestry comprises 2.3% of LaSalle Street Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tapestry in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in shares of Tapestry in the second quarter worth $50,000. Avestar Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Tapestry by 34.5% in the second quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 1,626 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in shares of Tapestry by 106.7% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,827 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tapestry in the second quarter worth $61,000. Institutional investors own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Tapestry alerts:

TPR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HSBC lowered shares of Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird set a $43.00 price target on shares of Tapestry and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Tapestry from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Tapestry from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tapestry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.46.

Shares of TPR traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $26.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,274,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,866,183. The firm has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.02. Tapestry Inc has a 1-year low of $18.54 and a 1-year high of $43.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.16.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61. Tapestry had a return on equity of 21.64% and a net margin of 10.68%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Tapestry Inc will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th were issued a $0.338 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.17%. This is an increase from Tapestry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.53%.

Tapestry Profile

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and lifestyle brands in the United States, Japan, China, Hong Kong, Macau, East Asia, Europe, Canada, Taiwan, South Korea, Malaysia, and Singapore. It operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers handbags, wallets, money pieces, wristlets and cosmetic cases, key rings, and charms, as well as address books, time management accessories, travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios for women; and business cases, computer bags, messenger-style bags, backpacks, totes, wallets, card cases, travel organizers, belts, footwear, watches, sunglasses, novelty accessories, and ready-to-wear for men.

See Also: Buyback For Investors Defined

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR).

Receive News & Ratings for Tapestry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tapestry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.