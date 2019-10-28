LaSalle Street Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Newmark Group Inc (NASDAQ:NMRK)

LaSalle Street Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Newmark Group Inc (NASDAQ:NMRK) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,287 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. LaSalle Street Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Newmark Group worth $972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Newmark Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. LifePlan Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Newmark Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new stake in Newmark Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newmark Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Newmark Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.24% of the company’s stock.

NMRK has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Newmark Group in a research report on Friday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Newmark Group in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Newmark Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Newmark Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Newmark Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Shares of NASDAQ NMRK traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $9.88. The company had a trading volume of 460,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 973,199. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.50, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.24. Newmark Group Inc has a 12-month low of $7.02 and a 12-month high of $11.17.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $551.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $513.63 million. Newmark Group had a return on equity of 40.30% and a net margin of 5.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Newmark Group Inc will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Newmark Group Company Profile

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. Its investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment sales; and agency leasing, property management, valuation and advisory, and diligence and underwriting, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, debt and structured finance, and loan sales under the Newmark Knight Frank name.

