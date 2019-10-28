Leavell Investment Management Inc. Has $2.75 Million Stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $2,750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in Illinois Tool Works by 7.1% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 2,309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee grew its position in Illinois Tool Works by 71.7% during the third quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 2,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Illinois Tool Works by 1.7% during the third quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,741,000 after buying an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Investment Management grew its position in Illinois Tool Works by 5.4% during the third quarter. Guardian Investment Management now owns 14,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,287,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Illinois Tool Works by 7.9% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 55,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,723,000 after buying an additional 4,095 shares in the last quarter. 77.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Steven L. Martindale sold 48,622 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.88, for a total value of $7,579,197.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 84,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,179,030.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Juan Valls sold 64,894 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.51, for a total value of $10,416,135.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 67,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,761,713.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 149,133 shares of company stock valued at $23,680,163 over the last quarter. 0.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ITW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $144.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group upped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Citigroup cut their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $158.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $143.00 target price on Illinois Tool Works and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Illinois Tool Works presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.85.

NYSE ITW traded down $4.30 on Monday, hitting $167.52. 1,295,439 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,018,424. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $155.33 and a 200-day moving average of $151.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.75 and a 52 week high of $172.34. The stock has a market cap of $51.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.22.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.10. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 76.17% and a net margin of 17.17%. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.76 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. This is a boost from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.32%.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

