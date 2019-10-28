Leavell Investment Management Inc. Has $8.21 Million Stock Holdings in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,237 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $8,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Mcdonald’s by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,926,245 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $13,897,903,000 after acquiring an additional 857,084 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Mcdonald’s by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,805,829 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $10,550,339,000 after acquiring an additional 545,903 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Mcdonald’s by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,562,216 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,439,309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640,747 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Mcdonald’s by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,127,745 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,272,485,000 after acquiring an additional 402,857 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Mcdonald’s by 2,674.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,707,504 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,185,221,000 after acquiring an additional 5,501,809 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Mcdonald's alerts:

In other Mcdonald’s news, VP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.15, for a total value of $99,694.55. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $294,066.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Silvia Lagnado sold 26,649 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.58, for a total transaction of $5,665,044.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,129 shares in the company, valued at $8,530,622.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $230.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Mcdonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. DZ Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $220.00 price objective (down from $222.00) on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mcdonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.56.

NYSE MCD traded down $2.80 on Monday, hitting $191.81. 3,893,845 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,868,396. The company has a market cap of $148.87 billion, a PE ratio of 24.28, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.49. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 12 month low of $169.04 and a 12 month high of $221.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $210.28 and a 200-day moving average of $207.17.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The fast-food giant reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $5.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.47 billion. Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 92.46% and a net margin of 28.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This is a positive change from Mcdonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.73%.

Mcdonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

Featured Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD).

Receive News & Ratings for Mcdonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mcdonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.