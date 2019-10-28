Leavell Investment Management Inc. Purchases 18,500 Shares of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDN)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDN) by 11.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 175,780 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,500 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.43% of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF worth $4,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. HMS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF during the second quarter valued at about $82,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF by 107.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 9,769 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF by 19.4% during the second quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 25,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 4,177 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in shares of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF by 38.2% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 34,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,000 after acquiring an additional 9,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvey Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF by 212.1% during the second quarter. Harvey Capital Management Inc. now owns 48,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 33,200 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IBDN traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $25.33. 119,002 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 158,030. iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF has a 1-year low of $24.07 and a 1-year high of $25.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.30 and a 200 day moving average of $25.13.

