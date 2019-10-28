Leavell Investment Management Inc. Sells 4,483 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 165,855 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,483 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF comprises about 1.4% of Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF were worth $13,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGV. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 12.5% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,552,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,996,000 after acquiring an additional 395,926 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,933,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,140,000 after buying an additional 150,941 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,698,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,727,000 after buying an additional 24,926 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,475,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,810,000 after purchasing an additional 54,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,107,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,170,000 after purchasing an additional 42,071 shares in the last quarter.

MGV traded up $0.44 during trading on Monday, reaching $82.54. 1,993 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 118,217. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $66.82 and a one year high of $82.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $80.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.89.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

