Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.09, RTT News reports. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 27.47% and a net margin of 6.44%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. Leggett & Platt’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Leggett & Platt updated its FY19 guidance to $2.48-$2.63 EPS.

Shares of NYSE LEG traded up $0.91 during trading on Monday, reaching $46.16. The stock had a trading volume of 2,300,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,124,803. Leggett & Platt has a one year low of $33.48 and a one year high of $46.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a PE ratio of 18.61 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.53.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.52%.

In other news, CEO Karl G. Glassman sold 10,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.13, for a total value of $450,074.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 460,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,401,075.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LEG shares. Raymond James downgraded Leggett & Platt from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. TheStreet upgraded Leggett & Platt from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

About Leggett & Platt

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs and produces various engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Residential Products, Furniture Products, Industrial Products, and Specialized Products. The Residential Products segment offers innersprings, wire forms, and machines to shape wire into various types of springs; industrial sewing/finishing machines, conveyor lines, mattress packaging, and glue-drying equipment, as well as quilting machines; and structural fabrics, carpet cushions, and geo components.

