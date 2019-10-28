Liberty Broadband Corp Series A (NASDAQ:LBRDA) Trading 1.4% Higher After Analyst Upgrade

Liberty Broadband Corp Series A (NASDAQ:LBRDA) traded up 1.4% on Monday after Benchmark raised their price target on the stock from $122.00 to $134.00. Benchmark currently has a buy rating on the stock. Liberty Broadband Corp Series A traded as high as $117.87 and last traded at $117.65, 2,975 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 97% from the average session volume of 92,230 shares. The stock had previously closed at $116.08.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on LBRDA. TD Securities upgraded Liberty Broadband Corp Series A from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on Liberty Broadband Corp Series A from $118.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 19th. ValuEngine cut Liberty Broadband Corp Series A from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Citigroup assumed coverage on Liberty Broadband Corp Series A in a research note on Friday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Liberty Broadband Corp Series A from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Liberty Broadband Corp Series A presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.29.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in Liberty Broadband Corp Series A by 582.8% in the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 2,005 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Liberty Broadband Corp Series A by 4.7% in the third quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 51,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,379,000 after buying an additional 2,310 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in Liberty Broadband Corp Series A in the third quarter valued at about $4,152,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Liberty Broadband Corp Series A by 64.5% in the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Liberty Broadband Corp Series A by 633.5% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 1,267 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.74% of the company’s stock.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $20.01 billion, a PE ratio of 309.84 and a beta of 1.26.

Liberty Broadband Corp Series A (NASDAQ:LBRDA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. Liberty Broadband Corp Series A had a return on equity of 0.68% and a net margin of 504.89%. The company had revenue of $3.75 million during the quarter.

Liberty Broadband Corp Series A Company Profile (NASDAQ:LBRDA)

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

