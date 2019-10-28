Liberty Oilfield Services (LBRT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, October 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $542.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $532.21 million. Liberty Oilfield Services had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 4.42%. On average, analysts expect Liberty Oilfield Services to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Liberty Oilfield Services stock opened at $9.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Liberty Oilfield Services has a 12 month low of $8.13 and a 12 month high of $22.27. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 2.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.10 and its 200-day moving average is $13.15.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Liberty Oilfield Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.05%.

In other news, Director Brett Staffieri sold 23,341 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.35, for a total value of $241,579.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 6.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Liberty Oilfield Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America assumed coverage on Liberty Oilfield Services in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Liberty Oilfield Services from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Liberty Oilfield Services from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Liberty Oilfield Services from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.13.

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc provides hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. The company offers its services primarily in the Permian Basin, the Eagle Ford Shale, the Denver-Julesburg Basin, the Williston Basin, and the Powder River Basin.

