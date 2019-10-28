LIFE Price Hits $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (LIFE)

LIFE (CURRENCY:LIFE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 28th. During the last week, LIFE has traded 3.6% higher against the dollar. One LIFE token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC, IDEX, Tidex and CoinExchange. LIFE has a market cap of $487,665.00 and $1,095.00 worth of LIFE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003166 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010674 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.99 or 0.00213970 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $140.25 or 0.01501393 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000695 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00028788 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.02 or 0.00117961 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

LIFE Token Profile

LIFE was first traded on September 21st, 2017. LIFE’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,442,468,688 tokens. The official website for LIFE is www.lifelabs.io. LIFE’s official Twitter account is @LIFEtoken_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for LIFE is /r/LIFEtoken.

LIFE Token Trading

LIFE can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, HitBTC, CoinExchange and Tidex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LIFE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LIFE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LIFE using one of the exchanges listed above.

