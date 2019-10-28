Limbach Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LMB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Strong Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Limbach Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LMB) have received an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Analysts have set a 1-year consensus target price of $10.50 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.23 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Limbach an industry rank of 216 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get Limbach alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson cut their price target on Limbach to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Limbach from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Limbach from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ LMB traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $4.45. The stock had a trading volume of 30,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,236. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.37. Limbach has a 52-week low of $3.56 and a 52-week high of $11.45. The firm has a market cap of $34.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.75.

Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The construction company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $132.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.00 million. Limbach had a return on equity of 2.21% and a net margin of 0.09%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Limbach will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Limbach during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,196,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Limbach during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,559,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Limbach by 736.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 143,571 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,306,000 after acquiring an additional 126,399 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in Limbach in the 2nd quarter valued at about $957,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Limbach by 250.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 86,291 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $784,000 after buying an additional 61,656 shares in the last quarter. 36.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Limbach

Limbach Holdings, Inc provides commercial specialty contract services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Construction and Service. The company provides services in the areas of heating, ventilation, air-conditioning (HVAC), plumbing, electrical, and building controls for the design and construction of new and renovated buildings; maintenance services; and equipment upgrades.

Recommended Story: What is a Roth IRA?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Limbach (LMB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Limbach Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Limbach and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.