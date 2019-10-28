Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LIND) Short Interest Update

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LIND) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 451,900 shares, a growth of 34.3% from the September 15th total of 336,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 167,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

LIND stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $16.38. 131,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 186,592. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $838.71 million, a P/E ratio of 68.25 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.32. Lindblad Expeditions has a 12 month low of $11.98 and a 12 month high of $19.29.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $76.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.58 million. Lindblad Expeditions had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 4.96%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lindblad Expeditions will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Lindblad Expeditions from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Sidoti cut Lindblad Expeditions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. BidaskClub cut Lindblad Expeditions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 7th. ValuEngine cut Lindblad Expeditions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Lindblad Expeditions in a research report on Sunday, August 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Lindblad Expeditions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.40.

In other Lindblad Expeditions news, Director L. Dyson Dryden sold 92,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.60, for a total transaction of $1,711,795.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,522,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,311,320.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 239,221 shares of company stock valued at $4,381,568 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 50.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Lindblad Expeditions by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,276,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,913,000 after buying an additional 340,800 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 645.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 343,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,171,000 after purchasing an additional 297,667 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 2.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,308,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,482,000 after purchasing an additional 26,414 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 120.2% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 41,068 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions in the second quarter worth $5,718,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.60% of the company’s stock.

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides expedition cruising and adventure travel services. It delivers voyages through a fleet of eight owned expedition ships and five seasonal charter vessels under the Lindblad brand; and operates eco-conscious expeditions and nature focused small-group tours under the Natural Habitat brand.

