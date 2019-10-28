Lithia Motors Inc Forecasted to Post FY2019 Earnings of $11.78 Per Share (NYSE:LAD)

Lithia Motors Inc (NYSE:LAD) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2019 EPS estimates for shares of Lithia Motors in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Jordan now forecasts that the company will earn $11.78 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $11.46. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Lithia Motors’ Q4 2019 earnings at $2.98 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $2.87 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $3.43 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $3.77 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $3.34 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $13.42 EPS.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 20.95%. Lithia Motors’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.83 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Buckingham Research cut shares of Lithia Motors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $144.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Bank of America cut shares of Lithia Motors from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Longbow Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $132.00 price target on shares of Lithia Motors in a research note on Sunday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.30.

Shares of NYSE:LAD opened at $156.03 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $130.76 and a 200 day moving average of $121.40. The stock has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.09. Lithia Motors has a 12 month low of $67.90 and a 12 month high of $159.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.02%.

In other news, major shareholder Abrams Capital Management, L.P sold 73,933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.42, for a total value of $11,268,867.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Louis Miramontes sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.34, for a total transaction of $59,103.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,659.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 79,383 shares of company stock valued at $11,984,321. Corporate insiders own 5.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 290.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 132.2% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000.

Lithia Motors, Inc operates automotive franchises, and retails new and used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It sells new and used cars, replacement parts, vehicle service contracts, vehicle protection products, and credit insurance products; provides vehicle maintenance, warranty, paint, and repair services; and arranges related financing.

