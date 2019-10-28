Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) Cut to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

LFUS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Littelfuse from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Littelfuse from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $193.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Littelfuse in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $215.00 target price for the company. Cowen reissued an outperform rating and set a $200.00 target price (down previously from $210.00) on shares of Littelfuse in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Littelfuse from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Littelfuse has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $201.83.

LFUS traded up $1.25 on Friday, reaching $189.54. The stock had a trading volume of 9,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,397. Littelfuse has a 12-month low of $149.80 and a 12-month high of $206.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.90, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $178.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $175.37. The company has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.08.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91. The company had revenue of $397.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $397.98 million. Littelfuse had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 13.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.68 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Littelfuse will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Littelfuse by 1.2% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,946 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,175,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Littelfuse by 2,509.0% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 70,966 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,555,000 after acquiring an additional 68,246 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Littelfuse by 6.3% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 16,746 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,962,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC boosted its position in Littelfuse by 0.3% during the second quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 72,735 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,868,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Littelfuse by 20.7% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,132 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $908,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.84% of the company’s stock.

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products worldwide. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, silicon carbide, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, and silicon carbide diodes, as well as insulated gate bipolar transistors.

