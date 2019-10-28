Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) PT Set at $84.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) received a $84.00 target price from stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 20.00% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on LYV. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lowered Live Nation Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $80.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Live Nation Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Live Nation Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

Get Live Nation Entertainment alerts:

Shares of NYSE LYV traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $70.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,150,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,128,791. The company has a market capitalization of $14.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -777.78 and a beta of 1.19. Live Nation Entertainment has a 1-year low of $46.02 and a 1-year high of $73.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $68.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.32.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. Live Nation Entertainment had a return on equity of 4.49% and a net margin of 0.55%. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Live Nation Entertainment will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Michael Rowles sold 67,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.71, for a total transaction of $4,864,806.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 257,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,479,021.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,451,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,880,000 after purchasing an additional 254,042 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,924,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,480,000 after purchasing an additional 39,992 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,914,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,807,000 after purchasing an additional 25,792 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,638,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,668,000 after purchasing an additional 4,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,374,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,045,000 after purchasing an additional 48,815 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.05% of the company’s stock.

About Live Nation Entertainment

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Sponsorship & Advertising, and Ticketing segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; and produces music festivals and creates associated content.

Read More: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Live Nation Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Nation Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.