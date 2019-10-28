Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management Acquires New Holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management acquired a new stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 18,748 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,303,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Albemarle by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 3,490 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in shares of Albemarle by 29.7% during the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,885 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Albemarle during the second quarter valued at $1,878,000. 10 15 Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Albemarle by 5.6% during the second quarter. 10 15 Associates Inc. now owns 24,116 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Albemarle by 14.1% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 52,073 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,666,000 after acquiring an additional 6,441 shares during the last quarter. 90.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Albemarle alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ALB shares. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Albemarle from $157.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Albemarle from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Albemarle to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Buckingham Research dropped their price target on shares of Albemarle from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Nomura raised their price target on shares of Albemarle from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.77.

In related news, insider Eric Norris purchased 3,090 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $64.66 per share, for a total transaction of $199,799.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,604.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Luther C. Iv Kissam sold 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $2,520,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 334,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,383,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALB traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $63.69. 191,656 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,166,313. Albemarle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $58.63 and a fifty-two week high of $108.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $67.26 and a 200-day moving average of $69.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.64.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.14. Albemarle had a net margin of 16.01% and a return on equity of 15.71%. The company had revenue of $885.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $893.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. Albemarle’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. Its Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

Further Reading: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB).

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.