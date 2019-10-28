Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management Acquires New Holdings in ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ)

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 17,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $474,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP lifted its position in ProShares Short QQQ by 66.1% during the third quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 161,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,480,000 after purchasing an additional 64,269 shares during the period. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. increased its holdings in ProShares Short QQQ by 4.5% during the third quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 218,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,056,000 after buying an additional 9,407 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in ProShares Short QQQ by 390.7% during the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 17,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 14,025 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in ProShares Short QQQ by 60.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 7,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in ProShares Short QQQ by 54.0% during the third quarter. Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc. now owns 38,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after buying an additional 13,384 shares during the last quarter.

PSQ stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $26.50. 2,517,203 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,274,916. ProShares Short QQQ has a 52-week low of $26.75 and a 52-week high of $37.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.54 and its 200 day moving average is $28.18.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a dividend of $0.1146 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th. This represents a yield of 1.6%.

About ProShares Short QQQ

ProShares Short QQQ is focused on daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. The Fund takes positions in financial instruments (including derivatives) that in combination should have similar daily return characteristics as the inverse of the NASDAQ-100 Index.

