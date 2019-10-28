Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management Boosts Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management increased its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,608 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in United Parcel Service by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,758,854 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,758,216,000 after purchasing an additional 352,497 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in United Parcel Service by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,788,515 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,217,400,000 after purchasing an additional 3,155,121 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in United Parcel Service by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,112,998 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $734,559,000 after purchasing an additional 232,764 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in United Parcel Service by 47.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,433,175 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $664,353,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064,682 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in United Parcel Service by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,288,435 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $546,137,000 after purchasing an additional 224,356 shares during the period. 55.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of United Parcel Service stock traded up $0.53 on Monday, reaching $116.25. The stock had a trading volume of 156,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,161,275. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $118.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.90. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $89.89 and a 1 year high of $123.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.24.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The transportation company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.01. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 154.80%. The firm had revenue of $18.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.82 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UPS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Loop Capital set a $140.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. United Parcel Service presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.93.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

