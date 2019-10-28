Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management Boosts Stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV) by 33.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,578 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,143 shares during the period. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF were worth $1,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Opes Wealth Management LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Courage Miller Partners LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 21,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Foresight Wealth Management LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC now owns 70,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,635,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 88.8% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp grew its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 5.8% during the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 4,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period.

MDYV stock traded up $0.44 during trading on Monday, reaching $52.51. 39,253 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 162,956. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $41.72 and a 52-week high of $53.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.69.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

