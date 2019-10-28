Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management Sells 510 Shares of Watts Water Technologies Inc (NYSE:WTS)

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management decreased its position in Watts Water Technologies Inc (NYSE:WTS) by 2.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 19,226 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 510 shares during the period. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s holdings in Watts Water Technologies were worth $1,802,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Watts Water Technologies in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Watts Water Technologies in the second quarter worth about $38,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of Watts Water Technologies in the second quarter worth about $108,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Watts Water Technologies in the second quarter worth about $122,000. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 300.0% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. 76.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on WTS shares. ValuEngine downgraded Watts Water Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Watts Water Technologies from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Watts Water Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $93.26 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Watts Water Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.09.

WTS traded up $1.23 on Monday, hitting $93.49. 137,490 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 168,108. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.52. The firm has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.16. Watts Water Technologies Inc has a one year low of $61.17 and a one year high of $100.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $416.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $416.26 million. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 14.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Watts Water Technologies Inc will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the residential and commercial markets. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

