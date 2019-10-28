Loki (LOKI) Reaches Market Cap of $13.41 Million

Loki (CURRENCY:LOKI) traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 28th. Loki has a market capitalization of $13.41 million and approximately $30,070.00 worth of Loki was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Loki has traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Loki coin can currently be purchased for about $0.31 or 0.00003284 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including TradeOgre and Cryptopia.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9,252.15 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $182.68 or 0.01975704 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $264.35 or 0.02858937 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.23 or 0.00629780 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.55 or 0.00643981 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00010232 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00052829 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.87 or 0.00409569 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010806 BTC.

Loki Profile

LOKI is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 25th, 2018. Loki’s total supply is 43,654,934 coins. The official message board for Loki is loki.network/blog. Loki’s official Twitter account is @Loki_Project. Loki’s official website is loki.network. The Reddit community for Loki is /r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Loki

Loki can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loki directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loki should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Loki using one of the exchanges listed above.

