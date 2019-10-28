Loop Industries Inc (NASDAQ:LOOP) Short Interest Update

Loop Industries Inc (NASDAQ:LOOP) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,940,000 shares, an increase of 37.6% from the September 15th total of 1,410,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 116,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 16.7 days. Currently, 14.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LOOP. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Loop Industries from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Loop Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Roth Capital began coverage on Loop Industries in a research note on Monday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut Loop Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th.

Shares of LOOP stock traded down $0.10 on Monday, reaching $10.84. The company had a trading volume of 69,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,433. The company has a current ratio of 6.68, a quick ratio of 6.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $448.09 million, a PE ratio of -27.79 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.20 and a 200-day moving average of $10.92. Loop Industries has a 12 month low of $5.69 and a 12 month high of $18.65.

Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 8th. The financial services provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Loop Industries will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LOOP. Creative Planning increased its stake in Loop Industries by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 870,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,610,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in Loop Industries by 633.1% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 146,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 126,625 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in Loop Industries by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 164,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 46,784 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Loop Industries by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 47,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning increased its stake in Loop Industries by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 30,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. 4.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Loop Industries Company Profile

Loop Industries, Inc focuses on depolymerizing waste polyethylene terephthalate (PET) plastics and polyester fibers into base building blocks. It re-polymerized monomers into virgin-quality PET plastic for use in food-grade plastic packaging, such as water and soda bottles, as well as polyester fibers for textile applications.

