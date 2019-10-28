Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Decreases Stock Position in Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System reduced its position in Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $1,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMB. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Williams Companies by 255.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,233,420 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $567,345,000 after buying an additional 14,547,225 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Williams Companies by 38.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 9,503,890 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $266,489,000 after purchasing an additional 2,620,323 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in shares of Williams Companies by 123.0% in the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 4,065,172 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $113,987,000 after purchasing an additional 2,241,952 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Williams Companies by 1.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 134,858,059 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,781,421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chickasaw Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Williams Companies by 8.7% in the second quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 14,790,191 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $414,717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182,565 shares in the last quarter. 87.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WMB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Williams Companies in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Williams Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Sunday, August 4th. Scotia Howard Weill initiated coverage on Williams Companies in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $23.60 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Williams Companies from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.97.

In other Williams Companies news, insider John D. Chandler acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.24 per share, with a total value of $232,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 63,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,465,328.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.60 per share, with a total value of $94,400.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,031,933.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 44,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,028,200 in the last three months. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:WMB opened at $23.24 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.55. Williams Companies Inc has a 52-week low of $20.36 and a 52-week high of $29.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.87 and a 200 day moving average of $26.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.60.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 0.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Williams Companies Inc will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 192.41%.

Williams Companies Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. The company's Northeast G&P segment engages in the natural gas gathering, compression, and processing business, as well as natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation business in the Marcellus and Utica Shale regions in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, New York, and Ohio.

