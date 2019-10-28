Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $1.45 Million Stake in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System trimmed its holdings in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 9.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $1,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EQR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Equity Residential by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,372,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,672,474,000 after acquiring an additional 168,854 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in Equity Residential by 74.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 6,812,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $517,229,000 after acquiring an additional 2,911,036 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Equity Residential by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,727,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $510,766,000 after acquiring an additional 260,355 shares during the last quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd grew its position in Equity Residential by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 4,798,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $413,935,000 after acquiring an additional 421,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Equity Residential by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,574,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $347,274,000 after acquiring an additional 143,855 shares during the last quarter. 88.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EQR opened at $87.68 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.48 billion, a PE ratio of 26.98, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $86.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.31. Equity Residential has a 12 month low of $63.17 and a 12 month high of $89.12.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $685.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $679.66 million. Equity Residential had a net margin of 29.88% and a return on equity of 7.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Equity Residential will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a $0.5675 dividend. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. This is an increase from Equity Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is currently 69.85%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EQR. ValuEngine lowered Equity Residential from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Equity Residential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 target price on shares of Equity Residential in a report on Sunday, October 13th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Equity Residential from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Equity Residential from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.43.

In other news, EVP Scott Fenster sold 2,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.12, for a total value of $178,166.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Robert Garechana sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.55, for a total value of $417,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 186,876 shares of company stock worth $15,221,779 over the last three months. 3.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Equity Residential is an S&P 500 company focused on the acquisition, development and management of rental apartment properties located in urban and high-density suburban markets where today's renters want to live, work and play. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 307 properties consisting of 79,482 apartment units, primarily located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

