Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Lowers Position in First American Financial Corp (NYSE:FAF)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System decreased its position in First American Financial Corp (NYSE:FAF) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $1,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FAF. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in First American Financial during the second quarter worth about $41,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in First American Financial by 235.0% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,005 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in First American Financial by 22.5% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,136 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in First American Financial during the second quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new stake in First American Financial during the second quarter worth about $153,000. 83.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get First American Financial alerts:

Shares of FAF opened at $62.22 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $59.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.39. First American Financial Corp has a 12-month low of $41.96 and a 12-month high of $62.80.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The insurance provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. First American Financial had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 15.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that First American Financial Corp will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Compass Point set a $60.00 target price on shares of First American Financial and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine cut shares of First American Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First American Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Barclays set a $68.00 target price on shares of First American Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $68.00 target price on shares of First American Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.40.

In other First American Financial news, COO Christopher Michael Leavell sold 10,006 shares of First American Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.99, for a total transaction of $580,247.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

First American Financial Profile

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

Featured Story: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for First American Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First American Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.