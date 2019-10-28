LPL Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LPLA) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

LPL Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LPLA) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 929,100 shares, a decrease of 30.1% from the September 15th total of 1,330,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 680,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on LPLA shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. Citigroup set a $93.00 price target on shares of LPL Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Wolfe Research set a $110.00 price target on shares of LPL Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of LPL Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LPL Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. LPL Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.52.

In other news, insider Michelle Oroschakoff sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.67, for a total transaction of $358,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,297 shares in the company, valued at $1,024,665.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 48,159 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $3,852,720.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 227,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,222,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 117,526 shares of company stock valued at $9,234,790. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPLA. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of LPL Financial in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 70,000.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 59.5% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 610.1% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of LPL Financial in the third quarter valued at $98,000. 94.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:LPLA traded up $1.24 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $80.21. The company had a trading volume of 720,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 713,071. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The firm has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.59. LPL Financial has a twelve month low of $54.90 and a twelve month high of $89.89.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.10. LPL Financial had a net margin of 10.07% and a return on equity of 59.81%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that LPL Financial will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and 529 education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies.

