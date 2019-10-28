Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 193,800 shares, an increase of 45.6% from the September 15th total of 133,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 308,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LUNA shares. ValuEngine lowered Luna Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. TheStreet raised Luna Innovations from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Northland Securities upgraded Luna Innovations from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Luna Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.92.

Get Luna Innovations alerts:

LUNA traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $5.92. The stock had a trading volume of 92,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,858. Luna Innovations has a 1-year low of $2.68 and a 1-year high of $6.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 148.00 and a beta of 0.71.

Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. Luna Innovations had a return on equity of 4.97% and a net margin of 20.67%. The company had revenue of $17.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.62 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Luna Innovations will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Clinic Carilion sold 29,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.02, for a total value of $179,203.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,634,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,840,063.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last three months, insiders sold 870,186 shares of company stock valued at $5,246,966. 11.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LUNA. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Luna Innovations during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,557,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Luna Innovations by 67.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 500,914 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,254,000 after acquiring an additional 201,612 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Luna Innovations by 2.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,290,450 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,807,000 after acquiring an additional 29,943 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Luna Innovations by 24.7% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 144,901 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 28,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Luna Innovations by 818.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,968 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 20,468 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.01% of the company’s stock.

About Luna Innovations

Luna Innovations Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets fiber optic sensing, and test and measurement products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Products and Licensing, and Technology Development. The Products and Licensing segment offers fiber optic sensing products, as well as test and measurement products to monitor the integrity of fiber optic network components and sub-assemblies, which include optical vector analyzer, optical backscatter reflectometers, and the Phoenix family of tunable lasers; and distributed sensing systems comprising optical distributed sensor interrogator sensing solution with multiple sensors whose inputs are integrated through a fiber optic network and software.

Featured Story: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Luna Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luna Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.