Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) Downgraded to “Buy” at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have $9.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Lundin Mining in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Barclays set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Lundin Mining and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Lundin Mining from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Lundin Mining and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Lundin Mining in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Lundin Mining has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $8.25.

OTCMKTS:LUNMF traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.23. 40,341 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,620. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.26 and a beta of 2.03. Lundin Mining has a 52-week low of $3.68 and a 52-week high of $5.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.98.

Lundin Mining Company Profile

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, the United States, Portugal, and Sweden. It primarily produces copper, zinc, and nickel, as well as gold, lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden, as well as 80% interest in the Candelaria and Ojos del Salado mining complex located in Chile; 24% interest in the Freeport Cobalt Oy business, which includes a cobalt refinery located in Kokkola, Finland; and the Chapada copper-gold mine located in Brazil.

