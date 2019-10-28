Lunyr Price Up 32.8% Over Last Week (LUN)

Lunyr (CURRENCY:LUN) traded up 41% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 28th. One Lunyr token can now be purchased for approximately $1.28 or 0.00013744 BTC on popular exchanges including Bittrex, Liqui, HitBTC and BiteBTC. In the last week, Lunyr has traded up 32.8% against the US dollar. Lunyr has a market cap of $2.95 million and $1.91 million worth of Lunyr was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Lunyr Token Profile

Lunyr launched on March 8th, 2017. Lunyr’s total supply is 2,703,356 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,297,853 tokens. The official website for Lunyr is lunyr.com. The Reddit community for Lunyr is /r/Lunyr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lunyr’s official Twitter account is @Lunyrinc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Lunyr Token Trading

Lunyr can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Liqui, YoBit, Huobi, HitBTC, Upbit, Gate.io, BiteBTC, BigONE and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lunyr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lunyr should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lunyr using one of the exchanges listed above.

