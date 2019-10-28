Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) Raised to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Luxfer from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th.

Shares of NYSE LXFR opened at $16.88 on Thursday. Luxfer has a 12-month low of $14.65 and a 12-month high of $28.06. The company has a market capitalization of $442.62 million, a PE ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.52.

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. Luxfer had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 25.05%. The company had revenue of $116.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.00 million. On average, analysts forecast that Luxfer will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 17th.

In other Luxfer news, CEO Alok Maskara purchased 15,000 shares of Luxfer stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.65 per share, for a total transaction of $234,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 154,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,424,576.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard J. Hipple purchased 3,000 shares of Luxfer stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.25 per share, for a total transaction of $48,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,750. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LXFR. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Luxfer by 396.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Luxfer during the 2nd quarter valued at about $375,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Luxfer during the 2nd quarter valued at about $178,000. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Luxfer during the 2nd quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Luxfer during the 2nd quarter valued at about $258,000.

Luxfer Company Profile

Luxfer Holdings Plc is a technology company, which designs, manufactures, and supplies materials, components, and high-pressure gas-containment devices for healthcare, environmental, protection, and specialty end-markets. It operates through the Gas Cylinder and Elektron segments. The Gas Cylinders segment manufactures and markets high-pressure aluminum and composite cylinders, systems, and accessories under the Luxfer Gas Cylinders and Superform brands.

