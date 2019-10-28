LYFT (LYFT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

LYFT (NASDAQ:LYFT) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.60) per share for the quarter. LYFT has set its FY 2019 guidance at EPS and its Q3 2019 guidance at EPS.Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

LYFT (NASDAQ:LYFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.66) by $0.98. The business had revenue of $867.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $809.64 million. LYFT’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect LYFT to post $-11 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:LYFT opened at $44.54 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. LYFT has a 12-month low of $37.07 and a 12-month high of $88.60.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of LYFT in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. HSBC raised LYFT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $67.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on LYFT from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Cowen lifted their target price on LYFT from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of LYFT in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.54.

In other LYFT news, General Counsel Kristin Sverchek sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.97, for a total value of $287,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 206,969 shares in the company, valued at $9,928,302.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Ran I. Makavy sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.23, for a total value of $1,513,050.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 146,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,076,420.

About LYFT

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which facilitates lead generation, billing and settlement, support, and related activities to enable drivers to provide their transportation services to riders.

