Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp (NYSE:MGY) Shares Bought by Brinker Capital Inc.

Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp (NYSE:MGY) by 10.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 54,241 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,154 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas were worth $602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas during the second quarter worth $25,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the second quarter valued at about $71,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the second quarter valued at about $98,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the second quarter valued at about $195,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the second quarter valued at about $206,000. Institutional investors own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MGY opened at $10.49 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp has a 52 week low of $9.27 and a 52 week high of $14.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.30.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). Magnolia Oil & Gas had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 5.12%. The firm had revenue of $242.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.51 million. Analysts anticipate that Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MGY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. R. F. Lafferty set a $20.00 target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research report on Friday, August 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

In other news, Chairman Stephen I. Chazen acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.22 per share, with a total value of $255,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the business of acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. The company has oil and natural gas properties located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas primarily comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

