MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $3.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BidaskClub raised MannKind from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. ValuEngine raised MannKind from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $3.00.

Shares of MannKind stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.28. 31,430 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,643,042. MannKind has a twelve month low of $0.94 and a twelve month high of $2.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $238.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 2.35.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). The company had revenue of $15.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.83 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.16) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that MannKind will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other MannKind news, Director Roxanne S. Austin bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $66.35 per share, with a total value of $663,500.00. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 17,139 shares of company stock valued at $670,282. Insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in MannKind by 12.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 84,633 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 9,599 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in MannKind by 28.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 53,503 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 11,813 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of MannKind by 32.0% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 60,238 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 14,590 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of MannKind during the second quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of MannKind by 3.2% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 494,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 15,100 shares during the last quarter. 26.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MannKind Company Profile

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for diabetes and pulmonary arterial hypertension patients. It offers Afrezza, a dry powder formulation of human insulin that controls high blood sugar in adults with type 1 and type 2 diabetes in the United States.

