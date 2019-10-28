Marcus (NYSE:MCS) Price Target Raised to $130.00 at UBS Group

Marcus (NYSE:MCS) had its price objective lifted by UBS Group from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a sell rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on MCS. ValuEngine raised shares of Marcus from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Marcus from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of Marcus in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $77.17.

Shares of NYSE:MCS opened at $35.77 on Friday. Marcus has a fifty-two week low of $31.90 and a fifty-two week high of $45.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.55.

Marcus (NYSE:MCS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.09). Marcus had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 5.44%. The business had revenue of $211.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.59 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Marcus will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. increased its position in shares of Marcus by 3,288.9% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Marcus during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Marcus during the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Marcus during the 1st quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marcus during the 3rd quarter valued at about $237,000. 64.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marcus Company Profile

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. As of March 12, 2019, it owned or operated 1,098 screens at 90 locations in 17 states; and owned and managed 21 hotels, resorts, and other properties in nine states. The company also operates a family entertainment center under the Funset Boulevard name in Appleton, Wisconsin, as well as owns and operates a retail outlet under the name of Ronnie's Plaza.

