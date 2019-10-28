Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) Shares Sold by Arrow Financial Corp

Arrow Financial Corp lowered its position in shares of Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) by 11.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 73,676 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 9,324 shares during the quarter. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in Masco were worth $3,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Masco by 111.6% during the second quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 658 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Masco by 94.5% during the second quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 706 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Masco during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Masco during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Motco acquired a new position in shares of Masco during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 90.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MAS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on Masco from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Masco from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $45.00 price target on Masco and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. TheStreet upgraded Masco from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Buckingham Research lowered Masco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $49.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Masco has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.53.

In related news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 85,473 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.88, for a total value of $3,494,136.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 318,403 shares in the company, valued at $13,016,314.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MAS stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $44.56. The company had a trading volume of 3,483,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,367,664. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.03, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.35 and a 200-day moving average of $39.76. The company has a market capitalization of $12.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.82, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.42. Masco Corp has a 12-month low of $27.03 and a 12-month high of $45.06.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The construction company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Masco had a return on equity of 792.80% and a net margin of 8.77%. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Masco Corp will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be given a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. This is a positive change from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is 21.60%.

Masco declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, September 17th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to repurchase up to 16.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products worldwide. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, fitness systems, and other non-decorative plumbing products; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; and thermoplastic extrusions, extruded plastic profiles, and specialized fabrications.

