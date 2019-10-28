Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) Shares Sold by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System trimmed its holdings in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Masimo were worth $2,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Masimo in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Masimo in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Masimo in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Masimo by 92.1% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 340 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Masimo by 172.0% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 544 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. 83.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Yongsam Lee sold 4,981 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.62, for a total value of $765,181.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 76,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,806,772.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Joe E. Kiani sold 21,907 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.01, for a total value of $3,505,339.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,575,678.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 56,007 shares of company stock valued at $8,643,681. 11.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MASI shares. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Masimo in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group upped their price target on Masimo from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Masimo from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub lowered Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.25.

Shares of MASI opened at $143.74 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.44, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $148.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.06. Masimo Co. has a 12 month low of $98.23 and a 12 month high of $160.25.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $229.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.46 million. Masimo had a return on equity of 17.82% and a net margin of 22.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Masimo Co. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

Masimo Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies worldwide. The company offers Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

