Masonite International Corp (NYSE:DOOR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.96 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Masonite International Corp (NYSE:DOOR) will report earnings of $0.96 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Masonite International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.01 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.92. Masonite International reported earnings of $1.03 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Masonite International will report full-year earnings of $3.63 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.52 to $3.71. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.83 to $4.60. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Masonite International.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.06). Masonite International had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 15.01%. The company had revenue of $562.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $577.81 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DOOR. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Masonite International in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. TheStreet raised Masonite International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. ValuEngine cut Masonite International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Masonite International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.88.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Masonite International in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Masonite International in the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in shares of Masonite International by 85.5% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Masonite International in the 2nd quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Masonite International in the 3rd quarter valued at $251,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DOOR traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $60.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 112,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,246. Masonite International has a 1-year low of $43.76 and a 1-year high of $60.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

About Masonite International

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. The company offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, routed medium-density fiberboard (MDF), steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as architectural interior doors.

