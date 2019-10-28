Mattel Inc (NASDAQ:MAT) Shares Acquired by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mattel Inc (NASDAQ:MAT) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,878 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mattel were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAT. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. boosted its position in Mattel by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 36,340,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,376,000 after purchasing an additional 9,962,282 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Mattel by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,850,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,305,000 after purchasing an additional 9,786,835 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Mattel during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,087,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in Mattel by 950.0% during the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 2,100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Mattel by 45.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,577,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117,677 shares during the period.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MAT. BidaskClub downgraded Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Cfra reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Mattel in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $10.50 target price on Mattel and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Mattel from $14.00 to $13.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Mattel in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.62.

MAT opened at $10.17 on Monday. Mattel Inc has a one year low of $9.06 and a one year high of $17.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.78, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.03 and its 200-day moving average is $11.45. The company has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of -8.92 and a beta of 1.68.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.10. Mattel had a negative return on equity of 28.70% and a negative net margin of 6.00%. The company had revenue of $860.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $822.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.56) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mattel Inc will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mattel Profile

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie brand; diecast cars, tracks, playsets, and play products for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels brand name; content, toy, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends brands; and dolls and books under the American Girl brand name.

