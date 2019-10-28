MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) PT Set at $26.00 by Stifel Nicolaus

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) received a $26.00 price target from investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus in a note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target suggests a potential upside of 33.40% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on MXL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MaxLinear from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of MaxLinear in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank set a $25.00 price objective on shares of MaxLinear and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of MaxLinear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

NYSE:MXL traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.49. The stock had a trading volume of 556,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 476,665. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.94. MaxLinear has a one year low of $15.69 and a one year high of $28.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.99, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.26.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. MaxLinear had a negative net margin of 3.43% and a positive return on equity of 8.05%. The firm had revenue of $80.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.04 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that MaxLinear will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP William Torgerson sold 43,000 shares of MaxLinear stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.67, for a total value of $888,810.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 113,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,342,303.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven G. Litchfield bought 10,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.97 per share, for a total transaction of $249,614.99. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,333 shares in the company, valued at $765,659.01. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 45,175 shares of company stock worth $998,488 and sold 136,732 shares worth $2,905,007. 9.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in MaxLinear by 2.5% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 21,872 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of MaxLinear by 4.1% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 25,306 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of MaxLinear by 56.3% during the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 3,622 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of MaxLinear by 0.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 432,619 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of MaxLinear by 6,133.3% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,870 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

MaxLinear Company Profile

MaxLinear, Inc provides radio-frequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. The company offers range of semiconductor products, such as RF receivers and RF receiver SoCs, wireless infrastructure backhaul RF receivers and modem SoCs, laser modulator drivers, transimpedance amplifiers, clock and data recovery circuits, interface solutions, power management products, and data encryption and compression products.

