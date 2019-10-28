Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) Stake Lowered by Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.

Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. lowered its holdings in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,594 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 502 shares during the quarter. Mcdonald’s comprises 2.8% of Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $10,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 330.3% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 142 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCD traded down $2.80 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $191.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,668,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,868,396. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $210.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $207.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.49. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 1-year low of $169.04 and a 1-year high of $221.93.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The fast-food giant reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $5.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.47 billion. Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 28.09% and a negative return on equity of 92.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This is a boost from Mcdonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. Mcdonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 58.73%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MCD shares. Mizuho lifted their target price on Mcdonald’s from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Cowen lifted their target price on Mcdonald’s from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Mcdonald’s from $230.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on Mcdonald’s from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Mcdonald’s from $218.00 to $212.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.56.

In related news, VP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 457 shares of Mcdonald’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.15, for a total transaction of $99,694.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $294,066.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Silvia Lagnado sold 26,649 shares of Mcdonald’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.58, for a total value of $5,665,044.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,530,622.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About Mcdonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

