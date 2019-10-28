Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) Stock Holdings Increased by Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.

Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. lifted its stake in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 23.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 380 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $21,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cox Capital Mgt LLC raised its position in Mcdonald’s by 2.7% during the second quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 11,382 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,364,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank raised its position in Mcdonald’s by 3.6% during the second quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 23,281 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $4,834,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Mcdonald’s by 59.4% during the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 735 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. South Texas Money Management Ltd. raised its position in Mcdonald’s by 4.4% during the second quarter. South Texas Money Management Ltd. now owns 1,529 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winfield Associates Inc. bought a new position in Mcdonald’s during the second quarter valued at approximately $145,000. 67.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Mcdonald’s news, EVP Silvia Lagnado sold 26,649 shares of Mcdonald’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.58, for a total transaction of $5,665,044.42. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,129 shares in the company, valued at $8,530,622.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 457 shares of Mcdonald’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.15, for a total transaction of $99,694.55. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $294,066.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mcdonald’s stock traded down $2.27 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $192.34. The company had a trading volume of 4,449,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,868,396. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $210.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $207.17. The stock has a market cap of $148.87 billion, a PE ratio of 24.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.49. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 1-year low of $169.04 and a 1-year high of $221.93.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The fast-food giant reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $5.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.47 billion. Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 92.46% and a net margin of 28.09%. The company’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.10 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This is an increase from Mcdonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.73%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MCD shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Mcdonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Monday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Mcdonald’s from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.56.

About Mcdonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

