Mdu Resources Group Inc (NYSE:MDU) Shares Sold by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Mdu Resources Group Inc (NYSE:MDU) by 5.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 47,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Mdu Resources Group were worth $1,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MDU. Personal Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Mdu Resources Group during the second quarter worth $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mdu Resources Group during the second quarter worth $29,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mdu Resources Group during the second quarter worth $31,000. Country Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Mdu Resources Group during the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Mdu Resources Group during the second quarter worth $46,000. 68.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mdu Resources Group alerts:

Mdu Resources Group stock opened at $27.91 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.58. Mdu Resources Group Inc has a one year low of $22.73 and a one year high of $28.82.

Mdu Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. Mdu Resources Group had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 11.11%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. Mdu Resources Group’s revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mdu Resources Group Inc will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th were issued a $0.2025 dividend. This represents a $0.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 11th. Mdu Resources Group’s payout ratio is 58.70%.

Separately, Williams Capital upped their price target on shares of Mdu Resources Group from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th.

Mdu Resources Group Company Profile

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. It operates through five segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, and Construction Services. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming.

Recommended Story: How to interpret a stock’s beta number



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mdu Resources Group Inc (NYSE:MDU).

Receive News & Ratings for Mdu Resources Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mdu Resources Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.