Medalist Diversified REIT Inc (NASDAQ:MDRR) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Medalist Diversified REIT Inc (NASDAQ:MDRR) saw a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, a drop of 24.3% from the September 15th total of 10,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Medalist Diversified REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Aegis set a $6.00 price target on shares of Medalist Diversified REIT and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th.

Shares of MDRR traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $3.96. 27,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,743. Medalist Diversified REIT has a 52 week low of $3.71 and a 52 week high of $9.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 8.54 and a quick ratio of 8.54.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 17.68%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MDRR. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Medalist Diversified REIT during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Kanawha Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Medalist Diversified REIT by 63.6% in the second quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 19,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 7,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Medalist Diversified REIT in the second quarter valued at $3,856,000. 20.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

