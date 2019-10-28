Medibank Private (ASX:MPL) Shares Down 0.3%

Medibank Private Ltd (ASX:MPL) shares traded down 0.3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as A$3.38 ($2.40) and last traded at A$3.40 ($2.41), 4,320,884 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$3.41 ($2.42).

The company has a market capitalization of $9.39 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is A$3.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is A$3.25.

Medibank Private Company Profile (ASX:MPL)

Medibank Private Limited, an integrated healthcare company, provides private health insurance and health solutions in Australia. It operates in two segments, Health Insurance and Medibank Health. The Health Insurance segment offers private health insurance products, including hospital cover that provides members with health cover for hospital treatments; and ancillary cover, which offers members with health cover for healthcare services, such as dental, optical, and physiotherapy.

