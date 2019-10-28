Medical Facilities Corp (TSE:DR) to Issue $0.09 Monthly Dividend

Medical Facilities Corp (TSE:DR) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 30th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0938 per share on Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 30th.

Shares of DR traded up C$0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$7.94. 64,378 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 158,727. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.02, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$7.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$11.18. Medical Facilities has a 1 year low of C$6.49 and a 1 year high of C$17.64. The stock has a market cap of $245.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.34.

Get Medical Facilities alerts:

Medical Facilities (TSE:DR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$135.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$140.10 million. On average, analysts forecast that Medical Facilities will post 0.4205231 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DR shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Medical Facilities from C$14.00 to C$11.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Medical Facilities from C$14.00 to C$10.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, TD Securities lowered shares of Medical Facilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$18.50 to C$10.50 in a research report on Friday, August 9th.

Medical Facilities Company Profile

Medical Facilities Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates specialty surgical hospitals and an ambulatory surgery center in the United States. The company's specialty surgical hospitals provide scheduled surgical, imaging, diagnostic, and other pain management procedures; and other ancillary services, such as urgent care and occupational health.

Further Reading: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Facilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Facilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.